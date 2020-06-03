Brooklyn Nine-Nine donate £100Okay to National Bail Fund amid US protests

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s forged and crew have donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Community in mild of the demise of George Floyd final week.

Co-creator of the police comedy Dan Goor posted on Twitter following 46-year-old’s demise in Minneapolis, asserting the present’s donation to the charity, which goals to reform native bail techniques within the US and cut back incarceration.

“The forged and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the homicide of George Floyd and help the various people who find themselves protesting police brutality nationally,” Goor wrote on Twitter.

“Collectively we’ve got made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Community. We encourage you to search for your native bail fund.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, who performs Rosa Diaz on the present, additionally tweeted about George Floyd’s demise by the hands of police.

“I’m an actor who performs a detective on TV. For those who presently play a cop? For those who make tens or lots of of 1000’s of {dollars} a yr in residual from enjoying a cop? I’ll allow you to do the mathematics,” she wrote alongside a donation receipt of $11,000 to the National Bail Fund Community.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on 25 Could after white police officer Derek Chauvin continued to kneel on his neck whereas arresting him, regardless of Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Protests in help of the Black Lives Matter motion started throughout the US and the remainder of the world and are nonetheless ongoing.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews and Chelsea Peretti, wrapped up its seventh season in April.