Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end season 8 in 2022

Unfortunately, the NBC has not only postponed the premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, whose season 8 will arrive in 2022, but will also be the last. There will be no novena.

This is the latest delay received by the Brooklyn Nine-Nine series. It was originally expected in the fall of 2020 but was postponed in June as showrunner Dan Goor preferred to reboot the matter in light of ongoing protests over police brutality over George Floyd’s death. NBC later revealed that the series would return in 2021, but the network has confirmed that season 8 is finally reduced to 10 episodes and that it will not premiere before 2022.

Goor has released the following online statement, indicating his support for the decision:

“I am very grateful to NBC and Universl Television for allowing me to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I outlined the pilot episode to Andy (Samberg), he said,” I love it, but I think the only way to tell this story is with 153 episodes, “it’s crazy because that’s the exact number of episodes that Mike and I have seen.” “I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this great group for eight seasons. They are not just some of the most talented people in the business, but they are all good people who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky to have the best fans in the world. Fans who have literally saved us from cancellation. Fans that fill us with joy. Ending the series was a difficult decision, but in the end, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed by the sudden ending, but honestly, I am thankful for how long it has lasted. Time for me to switch to porn. “

It’s the third time the series has actually been canceled, starting with the time it happened in 2018.