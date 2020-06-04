Bruce Jay Friedman, Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter of ‘Splash,’ Dies – Variety

Author Bruce Jay Friedman, who acquired an Oscar nomination for the 1984 comedy “Splash,” died Wednesday at his house in Brooklyn. He was 90.

His demise was confirmed by his son Josh, who instructed the New York Occasions that the trigger had not been decided.

Friedman, a local of the Bronx, emerged within the 1960s as a novelist specializing in darkish comedy centered on self-involved protagonists with “Stern” and “A Mom’s Kisses,” adopted by the performs “Scuba Duba” and “Steambath.” His brief story, “A Change of Plan,” was tailored by Neil Simon into the 1972 film “The Heartbreak Child,” starring Charles Grodin, Cybill Shepherd, Eddie Arnold and Jeannie Berlin, with Elaine Might directing.

Friedman discovered field workplace success along with his 1980 Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder jail comedy “Stir Loopy,” directed by Sidney Poitier. He wrote the primary draft of “Splash,” the 1984 romantic comedy a few love affair between Tom Hanks’ character and a mermaid performed by Daryl Hannah. He shared the Academy Award nomination with Brian Grazer, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. “Splash” was the hit that launched Hanks’ profession and led Grazer and filmmaker Ron Howard to determine Think about Leisure the next 12 months.

Friedman additionally shared writing credit score with Carl Gottlieb and Robert Boris for the 1983 comedy “Physician Detroit,” starring Dan Aykroyd. His 1978 non-fiction ebook “The Lonely Man’s Information to Life,” served as the idea for the 1984 Steve Martin comedy “The Lonely Man.” “The Heartbreak Child” was remade in 2007 with Ben Stiller, Malin Akerman and Michelle Monaghan starring and Peter and Bobby Farrelly directing.

Born April 26, 1930, Friedman grew up in a three-room residence within the Bronx. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton Excessive Faculty and attended the College of Missouri, the place he studied journalism. He spent two years within the Air Drive and bought his first brief story, “Fantastic Golden Rule Days,” to the New Yorker.

Friedman’s different novels included “The Dick,” “About Harry Cities,” “Tokyo Woes,” “The Present Local weather” and “A Father’s Kisses.” He appeared in three movies directed by Woody Allen: “One other Lady,” “Husbands and Wives” and “Celeb.”

Survivors embrace his spouse, Patricia O’Donohue; three sons, musician Josh Alan Friedman, cartoonist Drew Friedman and photographer Kipp Friedman; and a daughter, Molly Stout; and three grandchildren.