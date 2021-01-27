Bruce Kirby Lifeless: ‘Columbo’ Actor and Father of Bruno Kirby Was 95

Bruce Kirby, a personality actor greatest identified for his roles in “Columbo” and “Stand by Me,” died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 95.

Kirby’s son, John Kirby, introduced the information on Fb on Monday.

“Thanks Dad for every thing you taught me about performing and how one can have such a powerful work ethic whereas sharing your love for the humanities and the craft of all of it,” John wrote. “I’ll miss you & love you all the time. I’m glad you’re up there with Bruno and so many of our family members.”

Kirby, born Bruno Giovanni Quidaciolu, started his profession on the Actor’s Studio in New York and studied below the famed performing coach Lee Strasberg. He debuted on stage within the Fifties and then launched a gradual profession in tv primarily enjoying smaller roles as unimposing regulation enforcement figures.

He performed the gullible Sergeant George Kramer from the detective sequence “Columbo.” Kramer solely noticed the apparent particulars of a case, usually falling for the assassin’s phony alibi. From 1973-1995, Kirby appeared in 9 episodes of the present.

Kirby made many different tv appearances in reveals like “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Automobile 54, The place Are You?,” “Bonanza” and “M*A*S*H.” From 1973-1976, he performed Sgt. Al Vine within the crime drama tv sequence “Kojak,” and appeared in 13 episodes of the sitcom “Holmes and Yoyo” as Capt. Harry Sedford. He additionally performed District Legal professional Bruce Rogoff within the Emmy Award-winning authorized drama “L.A. Legislation.” He retired from performing in 2009.

His son, Bruno Kirby, was an actor who starred in movies akin to “The Godfather: Half II,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “The Basketball Diaries.” He died from leukemia in August 2006 at age 57.