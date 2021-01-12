Bruce LaBruce’s ‘Saint-Narcisse’ Sells to the U.S. & More Territories

Bruce LaBruce’s queer comedy fantasy “Saint-Narcisse” has been bought by the Brussels-based firm Greatest Buddy Perpetually to the U.S., together with a string of different key territories.

Movie Motion has acquired U.S. rights to “Saint-Narcisse,” which was the closing movie of Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori (Venice Days) and performed as a part of Toronto’s Trade Selects.

Greatest Buddy Perpetually has additionally scored offers for France (Optimale Distribution), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (OUTtv – Cinemien Germany) and Benelux (OUTtv – Cinemien). Northern Banner and AZ Movies will launch the movie in Canada.

Set in 1972 Canada, “Saint-Narcisse” follows Dominic, a good-looking narcissistic younger man who discovers the existence of his twin brother, residing in a distant monastery led by a wicked priest. Dominic units out to save him and reunite as soon as and for all. The 2 lovely, equivalent brothers are quickly embroiled in a wierd internet of intercourse, revenge and redemption.

A Canadian artist-turned-filmmaker, LaBruce stated he felt fortunate to have been in a position to premiere “Saint-Narcisse” in particular person, “on the large display screen in entrance of an appreciative viewers,” at the Venice Movie Competition like his 2013 movie “Gerontophilia.”

LaBruce additionally praised Greatest Buddy Perpetually for “getting it on the market to worldwide distributors that also consider in impartial cinema and which can be up to the artistic problem of getting motion pictures on the market to audiences throughout these extraordinary instances.”

Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, BFF’s co-founders, stated the movie “manages to cross-over,” and identified that they’ve obtained “sturdy curiosity from new companions who’ve by no means labored with Bruce earlier than.”

The movie stars Felix-Antoine Duval, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Petrachuck and Andreas Apergis. Co-written by LaBruce and Martin Girard, the movie is produced by Nicolas Comeau at 1976 Productions, and Paul Scherzer at Six Island Productions.

“Saint-Narcisse” was financed and supported by SODEC, Société de développement des entreprises culturelles du Québec, Téléfilm Canada and CBC Movies.

In Sundance, Greatest Buddy Perpetually has Lenny and Harpo Guit’s comedy “Mom Schmuckers” enjoying in the Midnight Part. The corporate can be repping Pascal Tagnati’s first characteristic “I Comete – A Corsican Summer season,” which is enjoying in the Tiger foremost competitors at Rotterdam. The corporate was launched in Cannes 2019 and is a sister firm of Paris-based Indie Gross sales.