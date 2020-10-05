Bruce Lee’s Daughter Recalls His Struggle to Make ‘Enter the Dragon’

Whereas engaged on his seminal 1973 movie “Enter the Dragon,” Bruce Lee wrote a letter to Ted Ashley, then-head of Warner Bros., explaining his ardour for making the film and what Lee considered his likelihood to make an enduring impression on Hollywood: “You see, my obsession is to make, pardon the expression, the f—ingest motion movement image that has ever been made,” Lee wrote. The movie, an enormous hit that grossed greater than $350 million worldwide, would go on to cement him as a martial arts celebrity, however Lee himself wouldn’t reside to get pleasure from its success; he died one month earlier than its launch. It was the final film he would full earlier than his dying.

Lee’s struggles on the “Enter the Dragon” set and his battles with the systemic xenophobia he confronted in Hollywood are interwoven together with his personal philosophical writings in a brand new e book “Be Water, My Pal: The Teachings of Bruce Lee,” written by his daughter, Shannon Lee.

The caretaker of Bruce Lee’s property, the 51-year-old producer and businesswoman particulars her dad’s private ethos, centered on themes of self-reliance, introspection and internal energy (amongst others), as he utilized them to martial arts and to life. The title is taken from a well-known quote by Bruce Lee on being adaptable and training detachment — pillars of Jeet Kune Do, the martial arts observe he based.

Shannon Lee says she first leaned into her father’s musings when she was in her 20s, following the sudden dying of her motion star older brother, Brandon Lee, in 1993; Brandon died at age 28 in an accident involving a prop gun on the set of “The Crow.”

“I used to be struggling rather a lot inwardly and in a whole lot of ache,” she tells Selection. Round the identical time, her mom, Linda Lee Caldwell, had been in talks to publish a few of Bruce Lee’s writings, virtually all of which have been handwritten. Shannon Lee acquired a set of them as photocopies.

“I simply actually linked with quite a few the quotes, however one specifically actually stood out to me: ‘The medication for my struggling I had inside me from the very starting, however I didn’t take it… Now I see I’ll by no means discover the gentle until, like a candle, I’m my very own gasoline,’” she recollects.

In 2016, Shannon Lee launched the “Bruce Lee Podcast,” centered on her father’s philosophy, and in 2018 she began writing “Be Water, My Pal.” The e book is a mixture of self-help and a group of non-public tales culled from her and her father’s lives, together with her vivid recollections of his funeral in Hong Kong in 1973 (she was 4 years previous when he died) and his struggles with racism as a Chinese language American attempting to make it in the U.S. leisure trade. For instance, as the beleaguered star of “Enter the Dragon,” Bruce Lee famously refused to come to set till his requests for modifications to the script had been made.

There is no such thing as a scarcity of latest examples of Bruce Lee’s enduring standing as a popular culture icon. In 2019, he was controversially depicted in Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Earlier this 12 months, ESPN debuted a “30 for 30” documentary “Be Water” about his life, and the scripted drama sequence “Warrior” — primarily based on an authentic idea by Bruce Lee and government produced by Shannon Lee and Justin Lin — premiered its second season on Cinemax on Oct. 2.

Shannon Lee says her father’s writings really feel significantly related, amid renewed requires elevated range in Hollywood and the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“His phrases are timeless, actually, and I simply really feel like after I learn his phrases, I really feel soothed. I really feel hopeful,” she says. “I really feel energized. These are all issues that we are going to at all times want and, in some methods, now greater than ever.”

Learn an unique excerpt from “Be Water, My Pal,” the place Shannon Lee writes about her father’s difficult time making 1973’s “Enter the Dragon.” The e book is obtainable Oct. 6.

“Enter the Dragon” was the dream alternative coming true for my father — a Hollywood characteristic for him to star in. That stated, Hollywood billed it as a double lead in case their gamble on my father didn’t repay, and partly due to the intense prejudice and concern surrounding the xenophobia of audiences of that point. However my father didn’t fear himself with this. He knew he had the items even when others weren’t positive. He was prepared to make the absolute most of this chance to accomplish his objective of displaying the Western world the glory of Chinese language gung fu and to specific himself absolutely in a real, on-screen illustration of a Chinese language man.

There was just one downside. The script was horrible. So horrible, in actual fact, that my father was adamant that the author be fired and despatched again to California whereas he himself feverishly rewrote the majority of the screenplay. In fact, the studio didn’t hear to my father and saved the author in Hong Kong, making small tweaks to this actioner that was initially entitled “Blood and Metal” and later the ingenious “Han’s Island” (whereas mendacity to my father and telling him they’d despatched him again to Los Angeles). This authentic script had none of the iconic scenes that exist as we speak. No “finger pointing at the moon.” No “artwork of combating with out combating.” No philosophical scene with the monk discussing the true nature of mastery — “I don’t hit. It hits all by itself.”

It was of utmost significance to my father that this movie replicate his artwork and tradition precisely and with depth. This was his second to present the world who he was and what a Chinese language gung fu man might do, and he was not going to accept mediocre. So he rewrote the script and submitted his rewrites to the producers. He additionally argued forwards and backwards with the studio over the title. His Chinese language stage identify was Siu Loong, which interprets to “Little Dragon,” and this movie was to be his introduction to the West. The title “Enter the Dragon” had an influence and a specificity that “Han’s Island” and “Blood and Metal” didn’t. He wrote quite a few letters to Warner Brothers petitioning for this identify change: “Do contemplate rigorously the title ‘Enter the Dragon.’ I actually suppose it is a good title as a result of ‘Enter the Dragon’ suggests the emergence of somebody that’s high quality.” That “high quality somebody” he’s referring to is, after all, himself!

The studio lastly succumbed to this request and agreed to rename the movie. My father skilled like he had by no means skilled earlier than and labored repeatedly on the script to make it nearly as good as attainable. His manufacturing firm, Harmony Productions, grew to become the Hong Kong manufacturing entity to make the movie (although my father isn’t credited as a producer), and he was additionally tapped with choreographing the complete film. He labored evening and day to make the most of this chance he had been given. He was going to present Bruce Lee to the world.

As he wrote in a letter to Ted Ashley:

I’m positive you agree with me that high quality, excessive onerous work, and professionalism is what cinema is all about. My twenty years of expertise, each in martial arts and appearing has led to the profitable concord of showmanship and real, environment friendly, clever expression. Briefly, that is it, and ain’t no one is aware of it like I do know it. Pardon my bluntness, however that’s me! You see, my obsession is to make, pardon the expression, the f—ingest motion movement image that has ever been made. In closing, I will provide you with my coronary heart, however please don’t give me your head solely. In return, I, Bruce Lee, will at all times really feel the deepest appreciation for the depth of your involvement.

The primary day of capturing lastly arrived, and the Hong Kong crew and the American crew have been there and poised to start, with numerous translators on set to assist the two crews talk with one another. My father, nonetheless, was a no-show — he refused to come to set. You see, the last locked capturing script had been issued, and it didn’t incorporate the pages he had written. None of his modifications had been made.

One might argue that, on this second, my father ought to have simply finished this film as they wished it, after which hoped it did effectively sufficient to get him the subsequent alternative, the place possibly he might have had extra inventive management—a approach to get his foot in the door and take a look at to inch it open additional and additional with every subsequent challenge. However my father had already tried this in Hollywood, and he knew it didn’t work. He knew that if he didn’t take a stand, he could be marginalized time and again by individuals who “knew higher.”

And so the standoff started.

The crew began filming what pictures they may that didn’t contain my father, and my father stayed in our home and refused to come to set till the modifications have been made. The producers would come to the home to strive to cause with him. They’d speak to my mother, who would act as the go-between when my father was fed up and refused to entertain any extra of their rationalities about why they couldn’t do what he wished. And my father continued to put his foot down. He advised them they’d the script for the film he wished to make, and in the event that they used that script, he would fortunately present up to set.

The producers created cover-up tales about how my father was so nervous about being in a Hollywood film and being a failure that he was terrified to present up to set. In books that have been written a few years after my father died, Fred Weintraub spun this story of paralyzing worry on the a part of my father — to the utter disgust and dismay of my mom and my household. Bruce Lee was not afraid of this chance. Actually, he was the solely one who acknowledged the full nature of the alternative and what it might be, and he would have somewhat blown it up than wasted it by doing one thing half-assed. He knew he would solely get one likelihood to be launched to the world. My mother urged the producers and director to concentrate, telling them, “He is aware of what he’s speaking about. It’s best to hear to him.”

The standoff continued for 2 weeks. As time went on, the crew ran out of pictures to seize with out their star and choreographer, and ended up sitting round with nothing to do at a considerable price to the studio. Tensions have been working excessive amongst the solid and crew.

The producers started to get strain from Warner Brothers to get the manufacturing again on monitor, and there was just one approach that was going to occur. The producers lastly gave in to my father’s calls for. They carried out the script modifications he had made and agreed to shoot the movie he envisioned.

After I requested my mother years later if he had actually been keen to lose the alternative somewhat than submit to their calls for, she stated with out hesitation, “You wager!” Bruce Lee had taken a stand and held to his core. He introduced the full pressure of his expression and his being into play as a result of he knew what was essential to his soul. He had stayed true to his middle and in so doing, the full pressure of the twister that was him modified the panorama round him without end.

“Enter the Dragon” grew to become a worldwide phenomenon and cemented my father as an icon of martial arts and tradition.

Excerpted from “Be Water, My Pal: The Teachings of Bruce Lee,” copyright © 2020 by Shannon Lee, with permission from Flatiron Books.