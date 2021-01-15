Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Legend Will Play Inauguration

Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and and Kerry Washington will probably be among the many celebrities at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The Foo Fighters, Legend and Springsteen will give distant performances whereas Longoria and Washington will introduce segments of the occasion.

Bruce will be part of our subsequent President and Vice President @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for #Inauguration2021! Tune in Wednesday January 20 at 8:30pm ET for an evening that celebrates our nation’s wealthy range and resilience. https://t.co/KbTpyEUkT3 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 15, 2021

The information follows Selection’s unique announcement that longtime Biden supporter Girl Gaga will sing the nationwide anthem on the occasion.

Additionally on deck for the ceremony are Jennifer Lopez, who will carry out; firefighter Andrea Corridor, who will lead within the Pledge of Allegiance; and Amanda Gorman, the first-ever Nationwide Youth Poet Laureate (and a Los Angeles native), who will recite a poem; an invocation will probably be delivered by Father Leo O’Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, each longtime mates of the Biden household.

Further artists booked for the Biden-Harris inaugural occasions haven’t but been publicly revealed. The brand new Democratic ticket is predicted to attract a starry lineup of business supporters to take part and carry out for inaugural festivities. Along with the swearing-in ceremony, a digital parade and different occasions are scheduled for reside streams on Jan. 20. There’s additionally a primetime community particular that evening hosted by Tom Hanks that may characteristic Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

Whereas even a Bruce Springsteen tribute act pulled out of President Trump’s sparsely-attended inauguration, the person himself was among the many performers for the celebration round President Obama’s 2009 ceremony, which additionally included Beyonce, U2, Usher, Stevie Surprise, James Taylor, Jon Bon Jovi and Pete Seeger. Trump settled for nation singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, ‘90s rock act 3 Doorways Down and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Two days earlier than Obama was sworn in, about 400,000 folks gathered within the Nationwide Mall, which is now stuffed with safety personnel after Trump supporters rioted and invaded the Capitol constructing, for “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration.” Springsteen carried out the 9/11-inspired “The Rising” with the gospel choir Joyce Garrett Singers and later joined Seeger to carry out “This Land Is Your Land.”

Whereas Springsteen was initially reluctant in 2016 to assist Hillary Clinton prominently (though he did carry out a live performance supporting her simply days earlier than the election), and was later initially reluctant to criticize President Trump — “ I’m not pushed to write down any anti-Trump diatribe; that doesn’t really feel vital for the time being,” he advised Selection in an October 2017 cowl story — earlier than lengthy he caved and lambasted the president’s conduct and choices on a number of events. He stepped up his rhetoric throughout his “Springsteen on Broadway” residency, calling Trump’s immigration insurance policies “inhumane” and the presidency a “darkish second.”

And in 2020, he went in. Springsteen lent his assist to the marketing campaign early, narrating Biden’s “Hometown” commercial aimed toward swing-state voters, and in August allowed the marketing campaign to make use of “The Rising” in a video that aired through the Democratic Nationwide Conference, and segments of which have been reprised on a number of nights. On SiriusXM shortly earlier than the election, he inspired folks to vote Trump out of workplace and skim a poem calling the administration a “nightmare presidency.”