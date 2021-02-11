Bruce Springsteen Hit With DUI After Drinking One Shot of Tequila

After information broke Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of drunken driving final November, uproar rapidly ensued: Followers had been baffled that such a factor would occur to the singer — who shouldn’t be a teetotaler however has by no means been recognized to be a heavy drinker — and Jeep rapidly eliminated the latest Tremendous Bowl advert starring Springsteen from their YouTube web page, stating “ingesting and driving can by no means be condoned.”

Nonetheless, unconfirmed particulars emerged late Wednesday that at the very least softened the severity of the offense. The Asbury Park Press (a city close to to Springsteen’s dwelling that usually featured in Springsteen’s songs) cited a law-enforcement report as saying the singer’s blood alcohol degree was .02 — far beneath the authorized restrict of .08 — and the New York Publish cited a “supply near Springsteen” as saying the 71-year-old singer had accepted a single shot of tequila supplied by a fan. Springsteen had been driving his motorcyle within the Gateway Nationwide Recreation Space, a federal park in Sandy Hook, N.J., and pulled over to take photos with followers. He then accepted the shot supplied by one of them, in full view of law enforcement officials.

“Bruce stopped, took the photographs, then a fan supplied him a shot of liquor, which he took, whereas sitting on his bike, which was stationary,” the supply stated, in keeping with the report. “Park Police noticed what occurred and so they instantly pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.”

Reps for Springsteen and the Nationwide Park Service didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark.

Whereas the brand new particulars, if true, do make the incident appear much less scandalous, it’s unimaginable to excuse driving underneath the affect in any context, as mirrored by Jeep’s assertion after eradicating the Springsteen advert from YouTube.

“It could be inappropriate for us to touch upon the main points of a matter we’ve got solely examine and we can not substantiate,” Jeep stated in a press release to Selection. “However it’s additionally proper that we pause our Large Sport business till the precise info could be established. Its message of neighborhood and unity is as related as ever. As is the message that ingesting and driving can by no means be condoned.”

No court docket date had been set for the matter on the time of this text’s publication.