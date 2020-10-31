Bruce Springsteen Narrates Joe Biden ‘Hometown’ Ad

Bruce Springsteen has lent his voice — and his 1984 hit, “My Hometown” — to a marketing campaign advert for democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The spot, appropriately titled “Hometown,” highlights Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa. and the individuals who work and stay there. Clips of manufacturing facility employees, truck drivers, nurses, firefighters and households are proven whereas the instrumental for “My Hometown” performs and Springsteen delivers an impassioned voiceover.

“Scranton, Pennsylvania. Right here, success isn’t handed down. It’s solid with sweat, grit and willpower. That is his hometown,” Springsteen says within the advert. “In Scranton, good instances aren’t promised. However right here, and in cities throughout America, instances are tougher than they should be. Lives on pause. Goals on maintain. Futures doubtful.”

He’s operating to vary that. To present working folks the shot they deserve. An sincere residing for sincere work and slightly peace of thoughts on the finish of the day,” Springsteen continues. “As a result of this place stays with him. These streets are a part of him. That is greater than the place he’s from, it’s who he’s for.”

As Biden walks as much as his childhood residence, Springsteen’s voice rings out: “That is your hometown/ That is your hometown.”

Springsteen tweeted out the advert on Saturday morning, repeating the phrases he says within the advert: “That is Joe Biden’s hometown. That is greater than the place he’s from. That is who he’s for.”

That is @joebiden’s hometown. That is greater than the place he’s from. That is who he’s for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020

The advert can be aired throughout Saturday’s soccer recreation between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC.

