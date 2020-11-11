Bruce Springsteen, Prince Harry Sign on for ‘Stand Up for Heroes’

Bruce Springsteen will as soon as once more inform soiled jokes and play a couple of songs — albeit just about — for the annual Stand Up for Heroes profit occasion, which helps the Bob Woodruff Basis’s efforts to assist wounded service members, veterans and their households. The present will air at 9 p.m. Nov. 18 on ABC Information Dwell, TikTok, Fb, Cheddar, Twitch and the Armed Forces Community.

Jon Stewart will host the occasion, for which visitor embrace Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Mickey Guyton, actress Tiffany Haddish, Patti Scialfa, comedian Iliza Shlesinger and extra. Prince Harry and Ray Romano will seem as particular friends.

Springsteen has appeared at 12 Stand Up for Heroes occasions, solely lacking in 2017 due his busy “Springsteen on Broadway” schedule. At earlier present, Springsteen auctioned off a motorbike and dinner that includes his “mother’s lasagna.”

Stand Up for Heroes was began by ABC Information correspondent Bob Woodruff in 2006, after he suffered extreme head accidents from an explosion whereas he was protecting the battle in Iraq. After launching at New York’s intimate City Corridor, it moved to the bigger Beacon Theater to the 5,600-seat Theater at Madison Sq. Backyard, though the occasion might be digital this yr.

“For the final 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes occasion has continued to encourage our nation and serves as a reminder of all the courageous people which have defended our nation selflessly in our navy,” mentioned Bob Woodruff, ABC Information correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Basis in a press release. “This yr, it’s particularly necessary that we unite to point out help for their sacrifices as we come collectively just about to face up for our heroes.”

Go to BobWoodruffFoundation.org for extra particulars.