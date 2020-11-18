Bruce Swedien Useless: Grammy-Winning Audio Engineer Was 86

Bruce Swedien, a five-time Grammy-winning audio engineer finest identified for his work on a number of Michael Jackson albums, died on Monday evening. He was 86.

Swedien’s daughter, musician Roberta Swedien, shared the information by way of Fb, writing: “My dad, Bruce Swedien, handed away peacefully final evening, November sixteenth. He was 86. A legend within the music business for over 65 years and 5-time Grammy winner, he was identified for his work with Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and plenty of extra. He had an extended life full of affection, nice music, massive boats and a lovely marriage. We are going to have fun that life. He was liked by everybody.”

Swedien was born on April 19, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minn. His mother and father had been each classically-trained musicians, main Swedien to develop a ardour for music and recording at an early age. By his twenty first birthday, Swedien was knowledgeable audio engineer, working first for RCA Victor after which beneath Invoice Putnam at Common Recording Company. In 1962, Swedien labored on Frankie Valli & The 4 Seasons’ “Huge Ladies Don’t Cry,” which introduced him recognition.

At Common, Swedien met Quincy Jones, and the 2 combined the soundtrack for “The Wiz” collectively earlier than starting work on Michael Jackson’s 1979 debut album, “Off the Wall.” Swedien went on to collaborate with Jones on three extra albums for Jackson, recording and mixing “Thriller,” “Dangerous” and “Harmful.” Swedien gained Grammys in the perfect engineered album, non-classical class for all three albums in 1984, 1988 and 1993, respectively. He additionally gained in the identical class for Jones’ albums “Again on the Block” and “Q’s Jook Joint.”

Past Jones and Jackson, Swedien labored with the likes of Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock, Natalie Cole, Mick Jagger, David Hasselhoff, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Chaka Khan, Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer time.

Jones paid tribute to Swedien in an Instagram put up, writing: “I’ve all the time stated it’s no accident that greater than 4 a long time later irrespective of the place I am going on the planet, in each membership, like clockwork on the witching hour you hear “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Beginning One thing,” & “Thriller.” That was the sonic genius of Bruce Swedien, & to at the present time I can hear artists attempting to copy him. I’m going to overlook your presence each single day.”