Bruce Tuchman Backing Launch of Rialto International Streaming Service

A trio of media buyers headed by Bruce Tuchman has joined forces with New Zealand-based Rialto Channel to launch Rialto International as an indie streaming aggregator.

The platform will mix subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD), ad-supported VOD and linear TV companies. It’s being pitched as a worldwide proposition and can discover its first residence in Australia as an AVOD operation on Samsung TV Plus.

The enterprise is a 50-50 three way partnership involving Rialto Channel Restricted on one facet, with Tuchman, former president of Sundance Channel World, AMC World and MGM Networks, on the opposite. The Rialto Channel has a 20-year historical past and was initially launched because the Sundance Channel.

Rialto’s content material will vary from regionally produced to overseas cinema. These will probably be offered as a number of distinct content material companies, obtainable to different platforms. These embrace: localized linear Rialto networks; SVOD and AVOD companies; and branded streaming apps tailor-made for various markets world wide.

The primary app has been developed for the Asia-Pacific market in partnership with the British Movie Institute. The BFI-Rialto app will embrace a variety of British and world up to date movies and entry to the BFI content material archive.

“The sheer quantity of obtainable unbiased titles and the prolific tempo at which they proceed to be produced will present pay-TV and streaming platforms with sorely wanted content material, much more in order the provision of main studio releases has dwindled on this age of COVID,” stated Tuchman, who’s co-chairman of the three way partnership. “Whereas the provision and demand grows, you may have few indie-specific channels and repair suppliers. Rialto International will aggressively fill this void.”

“We have now reached some extent the place the mixture of world cinema attracting a rising, broader viewers and the current want for contemporary content material provide has positioned a good larger demand for unbiased content material, which has actually taken the world by storm lately, as seen by the unimaginable Oscar successes of such movies as ‘Parasite’ and ‘Moonlight’,” stated Roger Wyllie, CEO of the Rialto Channel and co-chairman of Rialto International. “These titles, together with a rising quantity of marquee movies, are the type of first-rate content material that may be anticipated from Rialto on our community devoted to unbiased tales.”

Tuchman was beforehand concerned within the international rollout of channels from MGM, Nickelodeon, AMC and Sundance. His Tuchman Media Restricted is an investor in companies targeted on video and worldwide markets. Its portfolio contains Parrot Analytics and NextUp Comedy.