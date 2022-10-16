Bruce Willis and John Travolta, face to face, in the next action film

Ryan Swan must fight his way through the Hawaiian crime world to get revenge on the kingpin who murdered his father.



Two brilliant Hollywood stars -especially in the action genre- are back and will face each other in one of the latest Hollywood movies. Bruce Willis before bidding farewell to the film industry. The name of this great production is Paradise Cityan action and revenge thriller.

In Paradise City, Bruce Willis and John Travolta meet again after their legendary roles in Pulp Fiction as the main protagonists of a story. It is an action film directed by Chuck Russell (The Mask, Eraser), con guion de Edward Drake, Corey Large, Chuck Russell.

opens on November 11, 2022.

According to its official synopsis, Paradise City recounts that when bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) is shot and left for dead after disappearing in Maui waters, his son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff) and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) prepare to find their killers.”

Then, “after being threatened by a ruthless power broker (John Travolta), it seems that Ryan and his team are out of options. Until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites them with an unforeseen ally ”, he continues telling his plot.

Bruce Willis es Ian Swan en “Paradise City”. (Saban Films)

The main cast of Paradise Cityin addition to Willis y Travolta, It consists of Stephen Dorff, Blake Jenner and Praya Lundberg. This action film is one of the last films in which Willis He has participated as an actor before announcing his retirement from the world of cinema. It should be remembered that the actor, currently 67 years old, was diagnosed with aphasia, a serious barrier to memorizing his dialogues.

The striking trailer for the film begins with Willis in front of several men who point various weapons at him, while also pointing at another man who is kneeling – with his head covered with a black cloth bag -, and saying: “My name is Ian Swan, this man is my prisoner.” There begins a real shootout and the real action.

Bruce Willis and John Travolta star in “Paradise City.” (Saban Films)

Other acting figures that will also be present in Paradise City son Kate Katzman, Branscome Richmond, Amber Abara, Corey Large, Lorenzo Antonucci, Priya Suandokemai, Russell Satele, Adam Huel Potter and Kaden Vu.

The production companies behind this thriller are 308 Ent, Arcana Studio, BondIt, Buffalo 8 Productions, Grandave Capital, Yale Productions, Head Gear Films, LB Entertainment, Metrol Technology, The Exchange. Saban Films and Eagle Films will be its official distributors. Paradise City It would be released in theaters in November 2022.

