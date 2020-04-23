Bruce Willis’ Daughter Explains Why His New Wife Isn’t At Home With Him And Ex-Demi Moore

So truly, my stepmom was going to return up right here too with my little sisters. My youthful sister — who’s now seven years previous — at a park had by no means gotten a discuss not fucking with hypodermic needles that she discovered. So, she truly tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom needed to be in LA ready to love get the outcomes for taking her to the physician. So, my dad got here up right here early after which journey acquired loopy and my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.