Bruce Willis in ‘Die Arduous’ Car Battery Commercial

Twitter started buzzing on Sunday when a teaser of Bruce Willis as “Die Arduous” protagonist John McClane surfaced from a number of accounts, together with Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews and comedy group The Lonely Island. All of them tweeted out the clip teasing that one thing huge was coming in the course of the NFL sport between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, full with the hashtags #DieHardIsBack and #Advert.

Within the 15-second clip, Willis as McClane whistles as he walks towards a bunch of menacing-looking individuals ready for him. He unzips his jacket and begins to take it off because it fades to black. Spliced in-between video footage is the message: “As one story ends, a brand new one begins.” Many followers on Twitter postulated {that a} sixth “Die Arduous” movie might be on the horizon, however alas, that was not the case.

Seems, the franchise was merely selling DieHard model automobile batteries. Within the two-minute advert, Willis returns to the McClane character and embarks on a harmful mission to get a brand new battery for his lifeless automobile. He jumps by means of the glass of an Advance Auto Components retailer — which is the place the batteries will be bought — and should wiggle his approach by means of a vent and dodge many bullets in order to start out his automobile once more.

In fact, the clip included a number of easter eggs from the franchise, together with an look from McClane’s limousine driver, Argyle, and a scene in which McClane bashes an enemy over the pinnacle along with his personal model of automobile battery. The commercial ends with Argyle saying “Yippee ki yay,” to which McClane responds, “Hey, that’s my line!”

Watch the total advert beneath.