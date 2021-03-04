Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Devon Sawa Team For ‘Gasoline Alley’

Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Devon Sawa are set to star in rollicking motion thriller “Gasoline Alley.” Highland Movie Group, which is dealing with worldwide rights, is presenting the mission to consumers at this week’s European Movie Market (EFM).

“Cosmic Sin” helmer Edward Drake, who reunites with Willis for the movie, directs from a script by Tom Sierchio (“The Woman Who Invented Kissing”). Manufacturing will start in early March throughout the U.S.

Sawa stars as Jimmy Jayne, a “bruise-fisted” boss-type who turns into implicated within the triple homicide of three Hollywood starlets drowned in a luxurious resort pool. Because the prime suspect for murder detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson), Jimmy takes up his personal rogue investigation, bending the regulation in methods the police can’t with the intention to clear his title.

However with the killer skating by means of Jimmy’s shadow, he bands along with the 2 detectives to dangerously expose a reality a lot greater than they’d imagined.

Highland Movie Group CEO Arianne Fraser known as “Gasoline Alley” a killer motion thriller with “all of the substances for business success coupled with a storyline and manufacturing values that may elevate the movie within the market.”

“Our trusted worldwide companions are searching for these high-energy, splashy thrillers and this movie ticks all the suitable bins,” added Fraser.

Delphine Perrier, COO of Highland, mentioned: “The additional cool issue is delivered to the movie by the performances of Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa as they embark on automotive chases in present-time Los Angeles and bike by means of town in the hunt for the killer. The movie is filled with motion fight scenes infused by a novel rockabilly ambiance. It’s going to be incredible.”

Director Edward Drake described the movie as pitting Los Angeles’ anti-heroes towards the “forces trusted to guard us.”

“The outstanding forged and crew have labored tirelessly to carry Tom Sierchio’s imaginative and prescient to life,” mentioned Drake. “Cinematographer Brandon Cox (‘Reduce Throat Metropolis’), manufacturing designer Eric Whitney (‘Bruno’), line producer Jon Keyes (‘Survivalist’), and the entire heads of division have my heartfelt thanks for sharing their passionate power each single day of manufacturing. Corey Massive and I are dedicated to working with gifted artists to carry singular tales to life. I’m grateful for Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, and Luke Wilson approaching board to inform Tom Sierchio unimaginable narrative concerning the darkest corners of recent society.”

Corey Massive (“Cosmic Sin,” “The November Man”) and Sierchio are producing the movie with BondIt Media Capital financing. Matthew Helderman, Johnny Messner, Stephen Eads, and Highland Movie Group’s Fraser and Perrier are government producers.

Willis, the star of hit blockbusters just like the “Die Laborious” franchise and “Sin Metropolis,” most lately starred in “Glass” alongside Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson.

In the meantime, Wes Anderson favourite Wilson will subsequent be seen in Ty Robert’s “12 Mighty Orphans,” based mostly on the eponymous best-selling novel. He lately starred in “All The Shiny Locations” directed by Brett Haley and reverse Elle Fanning, in addition to in Atom Egoyan’s function “Visitor Of Honour.” In tv, he can most lately be seen in DC’s “Stargirl” for The CW.

Sawa, a family title from the “Remaining Vacation spot” franchise, lately visitor starred within the sequence “MacGyver” and in addition reprised his “Slc Punk” function within the sequel “Punk’s Lifeless.”

Based in 2010, Highland Movie Group’s manufacturing and gross sales slate consists of: Herbert James Winterstern’s “Supercell,” starring Alec Baldwin; Renny Harlin’s “Refuge”; Mark Neveldine’s “Panama,” starring Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson; Andrew Baird’s “One Method,” starring Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker, Travis Fimmel, and Kevin Bacon; Louise Linton’s “Me You Insanity,” starring Ed Westwick and Linton; and Dimitri Logothetis’ “Jiu Jitsu,” starring Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo, which was launched within the U.S. in November by Highland Movie Group’s stand-alone distribution banner, The Avenue.