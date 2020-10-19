Bruce Willis returns as John McClane for Die Hard car batteries advert

Die Hard’s John McClane is again – not for one other sequel, however for an advert promoting car batteries.

Bruce Willis reprised the enduring position of New York copper John McClane, over 30 years after the unique Die Hard movie was launched, for an Advance Auto Elements industrial alongside De’voreaux White (John’s limousine driver Argyle) and Clarence Gilyard Jr (villain Theo).

The 2-minute advert follows McClane as he walks alongside a darkish, empty avenue searching for a brand new battery for his broken-down car, earlier than he spots Hans Gruber’s (Alan Rickman) former tech specialist Theo and is rapidly outnumbered by a gang of criminals.

McClane then crashes via the window of an Advance Auto Elements store, buys a ‘Die Hard’ battery and asks if there’s one other means out, at which level the store assistant factors to the vents and McClane says, “C’mon. You’re kidding me?”

After making it out of the store, McClane is rescued by his former driver Argyle, who will get him to his car and the 2 drive off as Theo is blown up by a grenade. Argyle then quips the notorious line, “Yippee ki yay–” however is reduce off by McClane, who says, “Hey, that’s my line!”

Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis and White teased the advert on the weekend, tweeting a sneak peek clip with the caption: “Die Hard is Again”.

Numerous followers took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with some suggesting the advert is a touch that one other Die Hard movie is within the works.

“Simply noticed the Die Hard battery industrial. Is it actually taking place? Is he coming again to reprise his position?!?” one consumer wrote, whereas one other tweeted that they “liked [the advert] a lot”.

Simply noticed the Die Hard battery industrial. Is it actually taking place? Is he coming again to reprise his position?!? #brucewillis #DieHardisBack — Todd Turner (@Maverick131108) October 18, 2020

The 1988 movie, directed by John McTiernan, follows detective McClane as he’s pressured to sort out a gaggle of terrorists who’ve interrupted his estranged spouse’s Christmas celebration and brought varied staff hostage.

The Academy Award-nominated flick produced 4 sequels, the newest of which being 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard starring Jai Courtney as McClane’s estranged son Jack.