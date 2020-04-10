Bruce Willis Shaves His Daughter’s Head Before Artsy Topless Photo Shoot

Go away a Remark
Each from time to time celebrities get obsessive about shaving their heads and for some cause this appears to run within the Willis/Moore household. Demi Moore did it for G.I. Jane, Bruce Willis has shaved his head for years now. This week, Bruce additionally helped out his daughter Tallulah with shaving her head. Bald is unquestionably stunning for this household.
In truth, it was a household affair, as her sister Rumer Willis helped by preserving tabs on and taking footage from the occasion and its aftermath. I’m truly just a little astonished by how participating I’ve discovered head-shaving in current days, however that could be extra of a symptom of the occasions than the rest.
Clearly, Bruce Willis is aware of his approach round some clippers as a result of truthfully Tallulah’s model new ‘do appears to be like fairly professionally achieved. You possibly can hear somebody within the background of the video point out “you appear to be Joan of Arc dude,” however truthfully, the brand new look has been drawing far more comparisons to her well-known mom.
Again in 1997, Demi Moore starred in G.I. Jane, additionally shaving her head for the position. The look was actually notable for the actress, who had been identified for her lengthy locks all through her profession. Though she received a Razzie Award for the film, and Moore has since mentioned that crushed her.
Her daughter is probably not following the identical performing path, however she is making an attempt out the brand new hairdo and likewise celebrated the brand new look with some topless pictures taken by her sister Rumer that give the brand new ‘do an artsy bent.
Rumer Willis admitted she “shaved this nugget’s head” and her sister shared one other glimpse on the photoshoot, giving her sister full credit score for having taken the pictures, in fact.
Curiously, though Bruce Willis has remarried and had two youngsters along with his new spouse Emma Heming Willis, Bruce has been staying along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah in current days. This is not an enormous shock given the 2 have been chummy since their divorce and Tallulah beforehand talked concerning the determination to quarantine collectively, noting on social media:
Hello! We made the selection to quarantine collectively and have been collectively for 27 days taking each precaution. Please keep inside and wash your palms!
After just a few days in collectively, I’m guessing enjoyable actions like shaving heads and taking artsy pictures begin to look like a good suggestion. In truth, haircuts on the whole have been a fairly well-liked exercise in current weeks. Carson Daly additionally let his household assist shave his head this week, so this has truly been a reasonably frequent response to not having an out there hairdresser round.
And who is aware of? Perhaps Bruce Willis has found out what he is meant to do in his second profession?
