Bruce Willis’s Wife Gives An Honest Update On Her Husband’s Fight Against Dementia I’m No Good:

Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Bruce Willis, talks about how she is doing in light of his health problems. Since his family told the public in February that he has frontotemporal dementia, the former model has been taking care of the star.

Within a new Instagram footage, the founder of Make Time Wellness sent a tearful message to other “care partners,” letting them know that even though she seems to be doing well, it’s not easy at all.

Emma Used Instagram To Think About The Hard Times She Has Been Through:

Emma wrote on Instagram about the hard times she has been through since she as well as the rest of Bruce’s family found out in February that he had frontotemporal dementia, which may render it hard for him to communicate, at age 67.

The 47-year-old informed her fans as she sat within her car after a walk, “I think it’s essential to break up the way we think, which seems very gloomy to me.”

Emma Is Inspired By Mabel And Evelyn:

“I know it seems like I’m out and having the time of my life. Every day, I’m able to make an effort to live the most fulfilling life I can. Emma is driven by her family, which includes her and the two girls of the Die Hard star, Mabel and Evelyn.

In The Clip, She Talked About Why She Had Asked People In Similar Situations To Hers To Share Her Photos Before:

The 45-year-old began the clip through explaining why she had asked people in similar situations to send her shots of “something beautiful,” which she said made her “so happy.”

She said, “I just think it’s so important for us to take a break from our thinking, which appears very negative to me.”

“I know I look like I’m having the time of my life. “I have made a conscious effort every day to live the best life I can,” she stated, adding that it was not only for herself but also for her as well as the Red Star’s two kids as well as for “Bruce, who wouldn’t want me to live a different way.”

In a moving video clip, the health champion wore a bright red and blue plaid shirt with a white rose T-shirt and joked about her “dopey hat.”

She thought that her statement was a “care partner PSA.” After Bruce was diagnosed alongside frontotemporal dementia last March, her job as a caregiver became very important to her.

Bruce’s Ability To Talk Is Affected By The Condition Stated By The Medical University Of South Carolina:

The Medical University of South Carolina says that Bruce’s illness affects his ability to communicate and may change the way a person acts.

Emma said, “Your pictures make me so happy.” She was thinking about how many pictures her fans had sent her. She talked about how important it was to get away from her heavy thoughts, which often feel such as a cloud of “doom as well as gloom” to her.

She made sure her message was clear by saying, “I don’t want people to think I am good, because I am not. Even though I’m not good, I have to do my best for myself as well as my family.”

In 2009, They Got Engaged:

They got married in 2009 and had two girls, Evelyn Penn, 9, and Mabel Ray, 11. In the post’s description on August 14, the businesswoman from Malta made it clear what she wanted to say.

“This is a PSA for care partners. My point is clear. “When we don’t take care of ourselves, we can’t be there to take care of the people we love,” she wrote within the description of the photo.

Heming Willis went on, “I’m not perfect at this either, yet I try. I tell myself this every day, so it’s always in the front of my thoughts.

We felt your love for me and my family through your pictures, words of support, and affection for us. Sincerely, thank you, that does help. I want you to keep looking for a single thing or time in your day that is beautiful. I hope that as my dopey-hat care partner, you can take me seriously.