Bruna Papandrea to Develop ‘The Exiles’ as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Tales has optioned the rights to Christina Baker Kline’s “The Exiles” with plans to adapt it as a tv sequence, Variety has discovered solely.

“The Exiles” follows a trio of ladies — two English convicts and an orphaned Aboriginal lady — in nineteenth-century Australia. The historic novel is ready to be revealed by Customized Home, an imprint of HarperCollins, on Aug. 25.

Kline and Papandrea will govt produce the sequence alongside Janice Williams, whose Effectively Purple banner has a first-look take care of Made Up Tales. Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson of Made Up Tales may also serve as govt producers. Lucinda Reynolds will oversee the mission on behalf of the corporate.

“This emotionally highly effective novel gripped me from begin to end,” Papandrea stated. “The contemporary views of those unforgettable characters expose us to the facility of feminine bonds amid the hardships and sophisticated historical past of the founding of my house nation, Australia. On behalf of the entire Made Up Tales staff, we’re thrilled to deliver this sweeping and well timed story to the display screen.”

“The Exiles” is Kline’s eighth novel. Others embody “Orphan Practice,” “A Piece of the World,” and “Fowl in Hand.” Each “Orphan Practice” and “A Piece of the World” are being tailored into movies.

“I couldn’t be extra thrilled that Bruna Papandrea and her great staff at Made Up Tales are adapting ‘The Exiles’ for a tv sequence,” Kline stated. “Their deal with female-driven, emotionally resonant tales – and their intimate information of, and connection to, Australia, the first setting of the ebook – make them ultimate producers for this mission. They’re skilled at bringing complicated characters and tales to life. I can’t wait to watch my characters leap from the web page to the display screen.”

Different upcoming Made Up Tales initiatives embody “Items of Her” at Netflix starring Toni Collette, “9 Excellent Strangers” at Hulu starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, and “The Undoing” at HBO starring Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Made Up Tales is repped by WME. Kline is repped by WME and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

