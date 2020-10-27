Brunei’s Prince Azim Lifeless: Hollywood Producer was 38

Prince Azim of Brunei, who additionally had a minor profession as a Hollywood movie producer, has died. He was 38.

The son of the enormously rich Sultan of Brunei, and fourth in line to the throne, died on Saturday within the capital metropolis Bandar Seri Begawan. As is typical of Muslim international locations, his funeral was held shortly after, additionally on Saturday.

The federal government made the announcement on nationwide radio. It mentioned that the nation has now entered a seven-day interval of mourning and that the inhabitants ought to costume accordingly.

No reason behind dying was given, although native media reviews say that he had been sick for a while. Different unconfirmed reviews pointed to liver most cancers.

Azim had a London-based manufacturing firm Daryl Prince Productions. His Hollywood credit below the identify Azim Bolkiah, included 2014 Hilary Swank-starring “You’re Not You” and 2018 Rupert Everett-starring “The Comfortable Prince.” The prince and the corporate have been additionally understood to be hooked up to an untitled movie challenge in regards to the late designer Alexander McQueen and Isabella Blow.

Azim was additionally mentioned to be a high-profile determine on the worldwide social gathering scene, and was steadily seen within the firm of Pamela Anderson, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The sultanate has drawn sharp worldwide criticism lately for the ruler’s advocacy of punishments for criminals which can be according to Muslim Shariah legislation, however that are seen as significantly brutal within the west.

Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of neighboring Malaysia, posted his condolences on Fb. “My condolences to His Royal Highness Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on the dying of his majesty’s prince, Duli Yang Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran M. Azim. Malaysians are additionally unhappy for the passing of the late (prince) and pray for Paduka Seri Baginda that each one the Royal kinfolk and the Brunei folks be sturdy in going through this unhappy second. Could Allah have mercy on the soul of the deceased.” Authorities in Singapore and Indonesia additionally paid tribute.