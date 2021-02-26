Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Form a Band; First Single Coming in March

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have apparently been braving quarantine utilizing the buddy system. Each stars took to social media Thursday evening to declare that they’ve come collectively as a band, referred to as Silk Sonic, with the primary style of latest music coming in one week.

“We made an album!!” enthused .Paak on Instagram. “Y’all get the primary tune subsequent Friday 3/5!! Rocket emojis and all that!!!”

Mars confirmed the information and added that the moniker in the accompanying artwork is, in truth, a band identify, although they’re not shy about additionally billing themselves individually. “We locked in and made an album,” wrote Mars. “The band’s referred to as Silk Sonic. First tune drops subsequent Friday.”

Though not talked about in the messages, the art work makes a further promise of Bootsy Collins, the legendary Parliamentarian, as a “particular visitor host.”

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s referred to as Silk Sonic. First tune drops subsequent Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

The 2 have attached earlier than, not on document however as tourmates when Paak opened for Mars on a part of the “24K Magic” tour. The pair additionally put in separate appearances on the Stylish album “It’s About Time” three years in the past.

Mars’ final album, 2016’s “24K Magic,” resulted in the star profitable the triple crown on the 2018 Grammys, the place apart from album of the yr he picked up document of the yr for the title observe and tune of the yr for “That’s What I Like.”

Paak launched his final album extra lately — “Ventura” got here out in April 2019 — however he’s been rife with one-offs since then, too. He put out 4 non-album singles simply in 2020 (together with a “Trollz” soundtrack collaboration with Justin Timberlake) appeared on a fifth (being a featured artist on Busta Rhymes’ “Yuuuu”).