Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak to Perform on Grammy Awards

As rumored, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — who simply final week launched the ‘70s throwback single “Depart the Door Open,“ underneath the identify Silk Sonic — will probably be showing on the Grammy Awards on Sunday night time, if this unusually playful tweet from the Recording Academy is any indication.

“.@BrunoMars & @AndersonPaak

We have now been attempting to name you all week,” it reads. “Have you ever modified your numbers? We’d love for #silksonic to make their TV debut on the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night time? Comply with again and we’ll DM for particulars.”

Apparently they learn Selection‘s evaluate of the track, which mentioned it “might be a Greatest R&B Music Grammy winner from 1974.”

Whereas the Grammys broke with custom this yr and introduced 22 performers directly on Sunday — reasonably than the same old gradual reveal over weeks — reps for the present mentioned there are nonetheless some surprises in retailer, and this was apparently one in all them. The pair will be a part of, in alphabetical order: Dangerous Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Child, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Publish Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Types, and Taylor Swift.

Some performances will probably be stay and a few will probably be pre-recorded, however all occurred in and across the Los Angeles Conference Middle.

The pair introduced late final month that they’ve come collectively as a undertaking known as Silk Sonic, and “Depart the Door Open” is the primary launch from their forthcoming album. Despite the fact that the traditional R&B sound the pair evokes is a decade older than they’re, each the track and the association are pitch-perfect, with swooning strings, honeyed backing vocals and even a glockenspiel — suppose Delfonics, the Chi-Lites and mainly the whole lot on the Philadelphia Worldwide label.

Grammy Awards happen on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and can air stay on CBS.