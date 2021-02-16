Bruno Mars: the theory that he is the son of Michael Jackson and the recent case that links him to the fraud of his 63-year-old “girlfriend”

The clues that account for a supposed familiarity between the two stars went viral (Photo: Special)

A few weeks ago a man in Houston, Texas, was accused of impersonating the singer Bruno Mars, because through a false profile on the platform Instagram fell in love with a middle-aged woman posing as the artist, whose voice is behind great hits pop of the last few years.

Identified as Chinwendu Azuonwu, the man previously accused of money laundering, has now committed another felony in the third degree for defrauding a woman, who transferred him $ 100,000, believing it to be the Grammy winner. According to the documentation accusing Azuonwu, this move would be linked to a plan devised between September and October 2018, which involved the 63-year-old woman, a North Texas resident, who reported what happened after learning that the profile was false.

The woman told the authorities that a person contacted her, making her believe that it was the singer, who allegedly sought to establish an important relationship for them through the social network. The scammer was so clever that he sent him photographs of “on tour” for weeks, and even promised to leave the supposed tour to meet her, so the woman would have “fallen in love with him”, and initially issued a check for USD 10,000 addressed to an alleged friend of the Mars band to cover alleged expenses of the tour, and two days later He cashed another check in the amount of $ 90,000.

This recent scandal is not the only one in which the 35-year-old American musician of Puerto Rican descent has been involuntarily involved, as last year he was linked to a “conspiracy theory”, with the King of Pop.

Bruno Mars and the blood of pop royalty that “runs through his veins”

Michael Jackson was always surrounded by a halo of mystery for his eccentricities, for his vocal talent, his original way of dancing and for the myths about how his complexion gradually changed. Media scandals haunted him to the last of his days and beyond his death: the child abuse allegations, his enigmatic Neverland ranch with a particular amusement park, the stormy relationship with his father, the abuse he suffered in childhood, the peculiar relationship with his pet, the chimpanzee Bubbles, and the cause of his death, to all this is added a new theory that links him directly with the singer Bruno Mars.

Died on June 25, 2009 due to cardiorespiratory arrest, Pop’s king It has become a trend in social networks, as various users have spread a hypothesis that focuses on showing the possible relationship that would have the member of the famous Jackson family with the interpreter Bruno Mars, 34 years old.

The 34-year-old singer once declared that he did not want to be the second Michael Jackson, but the first Bruno Mars (Photo: Special)

With an analysis that breaks down this theory, a Twitter user shared the alleged evidence that Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars, In addition to sharing a remarkable musical talent and a similar style in their compositions, they could be united by family blood.

The theory went viral and began to gain strength, especially due to the fact that at some point Jackson revealed he had a son he hadn’t recognized and of those who refused to give more information about his whereabouts, in order to protect him and his mother from certain harassment by the press. Said son would be the fruit of Michael’s relationship with Billie Jean, who inspired the song “Billie Jean”, which deals with his possible offspring.

Michael Jackson and his eccentric pet, the chimpanzee Bubbles (Photo: Special)

User José Hernández mentions in his popular Twitter thread that Bruno Mars’ real name is Peter Gene Hernández, and attributes this name to the fact that the favorite child character of Michael Jackson was always Peter Pan, of whom even the singer had several statues on his ranch and, like him, considered himself an eternal child; In addition, he points out the remarkable physical resemblance that both singers have and the recognized talent for music, which, he assures, inherited from whoever started his career in the early 70s as part of the band The Jackson 5, which he formed together with his brothers.

In addition to certain shared facial features, such as the color of the complexion, the curly hair and the stature, the vocal tessitura, the notes that the two reach and the cadence when dancing They could also be indicators of a relationship of family ties between both figures, according to the widespread theory.

Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson, united by a theory on the internet (Photo: Instagram @ michaeljackson / @ brunomars)

Another data mentioned refers that Bruno Mars was signed to Michael Jackson’s record label during the same year that the news of the death of the “Dangerous” singer was released. Y “Black or White”Besides, the late pop superstar was a great friend of Mars’s supposed father, who was present at the funeral; later it was spread that the aforementioned eldest son of Michael had been present at his funeral, although his identity was not made known, reason enough to raise suspicions.

The theory also mentions that a producer was fired from the record label the day after it confirmed that the interpreter of “Just the Way You Are” and “Looked Out of Heaven” in fact he is the son of the deceased singer.

Both figures are Grammy Award holders (Photo: Special)

Bruno Mars began his pininos in the world of the stage in 1990, imitating another king of music: the precursor of the rock ‘n roll Elvis Presley, so his bond with iconic figures of mainstream musical does not read so crazy.

