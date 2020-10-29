Bruno Tonioli Strictly | Where is Bruno Tonioli on Strictly?

The dwell Strictly Come Dancing exhibits are effectively underway, with this yr’s hopefuls taking to the dance flooring weekly.

However one factor many would have observed when watching this yr’s present is the absence of head decide Bruno Tonioli.

When the 18th collection kicked off on October twenty fourth, he was noticeably lacking from the panel as Craig Revel Horwood, Oti Mabuse and Shirley Ballas sat at their socially distanced desks.

The decide did, nonetheless, seem just about forward of the primary outcomes present, the place he’ll make weekly appearances.

However why isn’t he bodily within the studio? And precisely the place is? Right here’s all the things it is advisable to know.

Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli at Strictly Come Dancing?

Sadly, Bruno couldn’t bodily make it to the judging panel this yr because of journey restrictions put in place by coronavirus.

Bruno lives in LA and splits his time between the UK and the US, the place he works as a decide on the American model of the present, Dancing with The Stars.

The collection kicked off final month, with Promoting Sundown star Chrishell Stause and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin.

Nonetheless, because of the current pandemic, it’s made it troublesome for him to journey backwards and forwards to be at each.

It was due to this fact determined Bruno would stay within the US and honour his dedication there.

The decide will nonetheless play an element on this yr’s Strictly, showing through video hyperlink for the outcomes present the place he’ll give his ideas on all of the contestants within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Nonetheless, producers dominated out a alternative and as a substitute went with a trio of final yr’s Strictly Come Dancing judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

