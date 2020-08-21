Bruno Tonioli to return to Strictly Come Dancing for end of 2020 series

Will Bruno Tonioli seem on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing? Completely, sure!

Though it was feared Bruno would miss some episodes due to Coronavirus journey restrictions, the decide will seem nearly all through the series. He’s additionally set to seem within the last and semi-final of the competitors in individual.

Because the BBC has confirmed: “Bruno might be holding an in depth eye on the series all through the run and might be concerned remotely within the Sunday evening Outcomes present every week, from throughout the pond. Plus, Bruno might be making his grand return to the present full time in direction of the end of the series.”

Bruno added: “I completely adore being half of Strictly and might’t wait to see what unbelievable dancing this yr has in retailer! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, however I’m excited to be concerned as a lot as I presumably can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Bruno – who has featured on Strictly because the present began – additionally seems as a decide of Dancing with the Stars (the US model of Strictly). In earlier years, he flew between the nations every week to honour each commitments.

Head Strictly decide Shirley Ballas beforehand indicated she thought Tonioli would seem in each episode of the 2020 series. “All I can say is, I’ve recognized Bruno 11 years. If there’s a means to fly backwards and forwards, he’ll discover the best way,” she stated at this yr’s TV BAFTA awards.

She continued: “If he has to stroll on water, he’ll. But when it’s not protected, then that’s a special scenario however I do know Bruno and Bruno will fly his little arms. I really like him a lot and I do know he’ll give his all to get there.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr. If you happen to’re wanting for one thing else to watch, try our TV Information.