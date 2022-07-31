Brutal accident in England: a cyclist retired in a wheelchair and with oxygen

Cyclist Joe Truman retired in a wheelchair

The populars Commonwealth Games They had a sad episode this weekend due to the accident in a cycling event that left an athlete seriously injured and unable to continue competing. English Joe Truman He fell at high speed after hitting another runner and left the venue in a wheelchair.

It is that the British took the Australian ahead Matthew Glaetzer and he collapsed with such speed that his face hit the tracing before his hands cushioned. For this reason, the cyclist remained unconscious for a few minutes until he regained consciousness and, with the assistance of oxygen, was removed from the scene by ambulance.

According to the main local tabloids, Truman suffered a suspected broken collarbone, while team sprint gold medalist Glaetzerwho recovered from thyroid cancer to compete again, left the semifinal battered but without serious injuries.

This is how Joe Truman retired (Reuters)

As for sports, Aaron Gate led the one-two of New Zealand in the men’s 4,000m pursuit at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, a day that kiwis dominated with three titles. Bryony Botha from Nueva zealand she won the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit and Ellesse Andrews took gold in the women’s sprint, beating Canadian Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell. It was Gate’s second Games gold: he and silver medalist Tom Sexton had been part of the winning team in the team pursuit on Friday.

The only title that eluded the New Zealanders on Saturday was men’s keirin. Gold went to favourite, Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, who won the island’s first Commonwealth cycling medal since 1966. “To be able to compete in London again, go to my second Commonwealth Games and win a medal gold is amazing. I’m happy with my performance,” he said.

With information from AFP

