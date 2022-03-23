Brutal accident of the figure of Ajax and the Cameroon team in his country: his car was destroyed

The images of André Onana’s accident in Cameroon

These are days when the great figures of football who are active in Europe travel to their respective countries to face the final stretch of the playoffs heading to Qatar World Cup 2022just as the Cameroonian player did André Onanawho in the trip towards the concentration of his selection suffered a brutal car accident from which he was miraculously saved. His car was totaled but he, fortunately, is fine.

Onanagoalkeeper of 25 years who is currently active in the Ajaxhas been involved in a traffic accident while traveling from Yaoundé toward Douala to join his teammates from the national team of Cameroonwho are preparing to measure themselves before Algeria next Friday, March 25.

Images of the wrecked cars quickly went viral on social media. The photographs of the cars show that it was a very strong impact and there is a video where it can be seen that there was multiple vehicles involvedalthough fortunately no one was seriously injured.

This was the car of André Onana, goalkeeper of the Cameroon team, victim of a brutal accident (@cfootcameroun)

Another of the cars involved in the accident starring André Onana (@cfootcameroun)

As reported The Sunwhich collected data from the local media, the player of the Ajax was traveling in one of the vehicles that was most damaged but it was not the driver. The events occurred on 7:30 on the morning of this Tuesday and, despite the fact that there were several trucks damaged, no one was injured.

From social network profiles to the selection of Cameroon They wanted to bring peace of mind and published images André Onana upon arrival at the complex where his teammates were waiting for him. “The goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions met his teammates in Douala this morning. More fear than harm at the moment after the traffic accident who suffered this morning in Sombo. André Onana will submit to in-depth medical exams in a hospital in Douala”, they communicated.

The Cameroon team confirmed that André Onana will undergo a medical study to rule out any injury after the accident (@LIndomptables)

André Onana arrived safely at the Cameroon concentration (@LIndomptables)

Onanawhich according to Italian media reports has just signed with the Inter de Milan, has been in the news again after that involuntary positive doping – he mistakenly took a pill from his pregnant wife – that sidelined him from the courts for several months during the 2020/21 season. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced his sanction and returned to play a while ago with the Ajaxbut has decided not to renew his contract with the Dutch club.

“During my suspension we had five or six meetings. We couldn’t agree on my salary. Ajax offered me half my salary during my suspensionBut that wasn’t the only thing I didn’t like. It was accept or not. That’s why I decided to stop the negotiations. If I think about it now, it still hurts. I want to explain myself, so that the fans really know the truth, ”she revealed in an interview with the newspaper. The Telegraph.

