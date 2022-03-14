Brutal aggression in Asian football: a Muay Thai blow, 24 stitches and contract termination

The violent aggression for which a club rescinded the footballer’s contract

The young midfielder Aitsaret Noichaiboon of Bangkok FC became free agent since this weekend after starring in a brutal aggression against a rival during the duel against North Bangkok University for the third division of Thai football.

The 23-year-old footballer violently attacked Supasan Ruangsuphanimit six minutes from the end of the game and automatically the club decided to terminate his contract for the savage action that ended with his colleague in the hospital.

This was reported by the Malaysian news site Vocket FC, based in Kuala Lumpur, who compared the coup to the characteristic movement that is usually practiced in Muay Thaione of the most famous contact sports in that region.

The young man turned to his rival and without saying a word hit him

In the images that began to travel the world, Noichaiboon could be seen with the ball in the final minutes of the match. The young man He tried to face his rival again and again to overflow and throw the center, however it did not succeed.

As the ball went down the sideline, Ruangsuphanimit kicked him from behind with no strength for him to stumble, and it was that action that unleashed the fury of the Bangkok FC player.

The defender returned to his position while raised his hand to apologize to the referee understanding that the blow was unnecessary, but he was never going to imagine what his rival’s reaction would be, who quickly He walked towards him and without saying a word hit him squarely in the face.

In the repetition it could be seen that he hit his rival’s face with his elbow

At first it seemed that it was all about a strong punch, however, subsequent replays showed the action and how it was in slow motion.o Noichaiboon connected a direct elbow to the jaw from Ruangsuphanimit, who fell automatically onto the field of play.

In the middle of the subsequent struggle with the companions, the referee did not hesitate to take out the red direct and his team ultimately ended up losing the match 3-0.

Hours later and through a statement published on the account of Facebookthe club announced that he was going to terminate his player’s contract for the brutal aggression: “The club wants to express our condolences for the incident and will do everything possible so that this does not happen again,” he added.

On the other hand, the University of North Bangkok, detailed that Ruangsuphanimit, “underwent a physical examination at Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital after the number 6 player of the Bangkok FC club intentionally attacked him in the face. After seeing a doctor they found that the upper lip area had a serious injury. Therefore, the doctor sewed a total of 24 stitches to cover the wound.”

