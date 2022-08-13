Brutal attack on the world javelin champion on a boat: several men beat him and threw him into the sea

Anderson Peters was attacked at a boat party



Images of the aberrant event that occurred during the night of Wednesday in Granada during a party in which the athlete Anderson Peters, a native of that country, was brutally assaulted by a group of people whose identities have not yet been revealed by the Police. The two-time world javelin champion was battered and suffered minor injuries.

In the video recorded with the cell phone of one of the witnesses, you can see how a campaign battle was formed in one of the doors of the boat. There, at least five men attacked the 24-year-old athlete, who could not contain so many outbursts and ended up lying on the ground. But his fall did not stop the violence and when he tried to stand up, dizzy from the impacts, he was pushed into the water.

There were several present at the scene who did not dare to intervene, but they captured the entire scene and then helped Peters to return to land since, with the number of blows, he could have died if he had lost consciousness when he was thrown into the sea.

“We are saddened by the news of the cowardly actions of about five people who physically assaulted our national sports icon and hero,” the Granada Olympic Committee wrote in a statement. The event took on such significance that even the Prime Minister of Granada, Dickon Mitchell, stated: “Like many of you, I also saw the video of the altercation that involved our national sports icon and international champion, Anderson Peters, and I am alarmed and worried about what was shown. The facts are still unknown but The people involved are currently collaborating with the Police in the investigation, which we hope will be quick. As a Government, we unequivocally condemn violence of any kind and call on all citizens and visitors to maintain a stance of respect for different perspectives and opt for rational debate about extreme behavior. I wish Anderson, and everyone else injured during the altercation, a speedy recovery from their injuries.”

Anderson Peters is two-time world javelin champion (Reuters)

The Police reported that there are several detainees but that they are still trying to identify the five aggressors. For that they are not only using the testimony of the witnesses, but also the images of the security cameras.

Anderson Peters from Granada last month retained his javelin throw title at the World Championships in Athletics held in Eugene, USA. The athlete threw a best mark of 90.54 meters in his sixth and last attempt for victory, having led the competition at all times. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India took silver with 88.13m, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic took bronze (88.09).

KEEP READING:

Tyson Fury confirmed that he is retiring from boxing two days after announcing a possible return

The trial began for the photos taken of Kobe Bryant’s corpse: “They took them out to laugh as if they were memories”

The surprising reason why Lewis Hamilton does not drive on the street