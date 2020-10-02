Brutal Media Reboots ‘The Triplets’ Animated Franchise

Barcelona-based manufacturing outfit Brutal Media is bringing again “The Triplets,” a well-liked animated youngsters’ collection that delighted audiences in additional than 160 territories for greater than twenty years, and can be on the lookout for companions at Mipcom.

Raimon Masllorens, CEO at Brutal Media and driving pressure behind the venture, has assembled a gaggle answerable for rebooting the favored franchise, popularized within the ‘90s and early ‘00s, which incorporates authentic alumi in addition to new faces with expertise within the worldwide youngsters’ content material market.

Jordi Gasull, screenwriter and producer of Spanish animated field workplace smashes such because the “The Adventures of Tadeo Jones” film collection and “Seize the Flag,” will lead writing for the collection, with artwork path overseen by Roser Capdevila, “The Triplets” authentic creator, alongside Marta Capdevila and Helena Batet.

The unique run noticed greater than 100 episodes produced in 35 languages, a lot of that are nonetheless be broadcast in territories around the globe. It additionally maintains a robust digital presence, with greater than 30 million on-line views amassed over the past two years. “The Triplets’” worth on the secondary market proved sturdy as nicely, with greater than 500 merchandise licensed, 10 million items offered and greater than 2 million books bought in 20 languages.

Primarily based on Capdevila’s personal daughters, three precise triplets born in 1969, the collection follows sisters Teresa, Anna and Helena – Tessa, Annie and Nellie within the English dub – as they troll the Bored Witch, the women’ portly caretaker who sends them into the worlds of their storybooks once they’re misbehaving.

Within the up to date collection, set 20 years after the primary completed, the trio characterize the following era of triplets and can, in line with Brutal, “expertise new adventures for a brand new era, as soon as once more touring again into traditional tales and discovering characters from historical past, simply as their mother and father did.”

“Our enthusiasm and ambition behind the ‘Triplets’ relaunch can solely be matched by the respect now we have for certainly one of our most profitable and internationally-bankable youngsters’s creations,” explains Masllorens. “Their world and values have transcended the confines of the display screen for a number of generations, and their relevance and potential at this time is so apparent that revisiting them is proving to be an extremely rewarding expertise.”

Roser Capdevila, creator of the unique characters, provides: “I’m delighted to be taking up this nice problem of resurrecting ‘The Triplets’ on this new period of digital transformation and revision of values. ‘The Triplets’ was impressed by my daughters throughout the pages of a narrative and, later, they have been featured in lots of thrilling cartoon reiterations. Now, with the workforce that Brutal Media has introduced collectively, together with contributors I belief fully, we’ll add a little bit magic in order that the Bored Witch, who was getting very tiresome, can as soon as once more harangue Teresa, Anna and Helena within the tales.”