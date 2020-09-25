Bryan Callen Sues Rape Accuser’s Husband, Alleging Blacklist Campaign

Comic Bryan Callen has sued the husband of a girl who accused him of rape, alleging that the husband has engaged in a marketing campaign to torpedo Callen’s profession.

Callen was accused in a July 31 report within the Los Angeles Instances. Actor Katherine Fiore Tigerman alleged that Callen had pinned her down and raped her in 1999. The story additionally included allegations of sexual misconduct from three different girls. Callen adamantly denied the accusations.

Within the weeks following, Callen alleges that Tigerman’s husband, actor Gabriel Tigerman, launched a blacklist marketing campaign in opposition to him, getting CAA to drop him as a shopper and getting comedy venues to cancel performances.

“In sum, Mr. Tigerman has engaged in a relentless marketing campaign of financial interference in opposition to Mr. Callen as revenge for one thing Mr. Callen didn’t do,” the go well with states. “Mr. Tigerman’s obvious goal is to have Mr. Callen blacklisted, destitute, by no means to work once more. The direct influence has been nothing in need of devastating to Mr. Callen personally and financially.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Gabriel Tigerman launched a authorized protection fund on GoFundMe. As of Thursday afternoon, he had raised greater than $10,000.

“Like many individuals, I don’t imagine credibly accused rapists ought to work in leisure,” he wrote. “They don’t belong on our tv and film units, and so they don’t belong in comedy golf equipment. It’s in these environments that they’re able to meet their victims. Permitting accused sexual abusers into these areas sends the clear message to victims that they aren’t secure and they aren’t believed. I’ve expressed that view on social media, and I’ve shared it straight with these answerable for deciding who deserves the highlight. As you may count on, Bryan didn’t like that. So he sued me.”

Tigerman additionally mentioned that the specter of litigation has brought on many victims to stay silent.