Bryan Cranston to Make Geffen Playhouse Directorial Debut

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Bryan Cranston, of “Breaking Unhealthy” and “Malcolm within the Center” fame, will shut the Geffen Playhouse 2020-21 season together with his directorial debut on the theater.

Creative director Matt Shakman introduced seven different productions, yet one more to-be-announced, that can make up the season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis theaters.

“For our 25th anniversary season, we’re honoring the previous whereas concurrently launching into the following quarter century,” mentioned Shakman. “My hope is with this mixture of reimagined classics, new performs and legendary Geffen alums, we’ve managed to do each.”

Donald Margulies’ “Collected Tales” is returning in its first main Los Angeles revival to launch as a part of the Gil Cates Theater season. Together with “The Engagement Celebration,” directed by Darko Tresjnak, “The Inheritance,” Cranston’s to-be-announced debut and yet one more manufacturing that will likely be introduced for the Gil Cates Theater.

The Audrey Skirball Kenis will launch a model new musical “A Depraved Soul in Cherry Hill,” a true-crime story from author and composer Matt Schatz. Following will likely be Emily Kaczmarek’s “Delicate Goal,” the highly effective story of a younger woman navigating the aftermath of a traumatic occasion with the assistance of the beloved toys in her bed room. The theater will full its season with its first mentalist, Vinny DePonto, as he debuts his magic and storytelling mashup “Mindplay,” from Broadway producer Eva Worth.

“That is an impressed lineup to commemorate our 25th anniversary,” added government director Gil Cates Jr. “Matt’s artistic imaginative and prescient continues to propel our evolution as a theater, breaking floor with courageous new works, in addition to celebrating the classics that replicate the Geffen’s wealthy historical past in Los Angeles.”

The 25th Anniversary season of Geffen Playhouse will launch Sept. Eight and run by means of July 25, 2021.

See Dates of the Productions Beneath:

Sept. 8- Oct. 11, 2020 – Collected Tales ( Gil Cates Theater)

Oct. 6- Nov. 15, 2020 – A Depraved Soul in Cherry Hill (Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater)

Nov. 10-Dec. 13, 2020 – The Engagement Pary (Gil Cates Theater)

Jan 12-March 14, 2021 – The Inheritance (Gil Cates Theater)

March 2 -April 11, 2021 – Delicate Goal ( Audry Skirball Kenis Theater)

April 13-Might 16, 2021 – To Be Introduced (Gil Cates Theater)

Might 4- June 13, 2021 – Mindplay (Audry Skirball Kenis Theater)

June 22, 2021-July 25, 2021 – To Be Introduced (Gil Cates Theater)