Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Partner Of Many Years, Has Died At Age 57:

Sandra Bullock is one of the most well-known stars in Hollywood, but not much is known regarding her private life, including her long-term relationship with Bryan Randall.

After they began dating in 2015, they maintained their relationship out of the public eye. They had three kids together and raised them until Randall died upon August 5, 2023.

Bryan Randall Died After Fighting ALS For Three Years:

“It makes us very sad to say that Bryan Randall died peacefully on August 5 after a three-year fight alongside ALS,” his family said. “Bryan decided early on to keep his journey alongside ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did everything we could to respect his wish.”

“We are very thankful to the hardworking doctors who helped us through this illness and to the amazing nurses who grew our roommates and often gave up time with their own families to be alongside us,” his family said.

“At this time, we need privacy to grieve and come to terms alongside the fact that we can’t say goodbye to Bryan,” the message signed by “His Loving Family” said.

The Sad News Of Bryan Randall’s Death Was Confirmed By His Family:

In a statement, his family confirmed the news and said that the photographer was quietly dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as ALS, a disease that kills nerve cells and makes muscles less useful.

“I met the love of my life. We have two beautiful children in common, his older daughter, and three children of our own. During a 2021 interview on Red Table Talk, Bullock said of Randall, “It’s the best thing ever.”

Bullock And Randal First Met When Bullock Took Pictures Of Her Son Louis’s Birthday Party In 2015:

Bullock met Randall, a former model-turned-photographer, for the first time when he took pictures of her son Louis’s birthday party in January 2015. Later that year, they told more people about their relationship, and one of them even went to Jennifer Aniston as well as Justin Theroux’s wedding.

“I don’t want to be instructed how to do it, but I don’t require a paper to be a loving partner and mother,” she said. “I do not require any instruction to be there even when things are hard.” I do not require to be told that a good man will help me through a storm.”

“He’s the kind of person I’d want my kids to look up to,” the star of Bird Box said. “I have a partner who is very Christian, so there are two distinct methods to look at things.

I don’t agree with him all the time, and he doesn’t agree with me all the time, either. But even when I disagree with him, he’s a good model.”

During the visit, she said, “I’m stubborn, yet at times I need to sit back, listen and say, ‘You’re telling it differently, yet we mean the same thing.'” “It’s hard for me to co-parent because I just want to do it me.”

Some stars, such as Bullock as well as Randall, keep quiet about a health problem until they die, while others decide to tell the public after keeping it quiet for years.

Selena Gomez:

Since she told Billboard within 2015 that she was getting chemotherapy along with additional treatments for lupus, Selena Gomez has remained open regarding the fact that she has lupus.

At the time, she had stopped singing and canceled her tour to go to a rehab center. This led to reports that there was something more shocking going on.

She told Billboard, “I was told I had lupus and went through chemotherapy.” “That’s why I really took a break. I almost had a heart attack.” Lupus was an autoimmune disease that makes the body inflamed. In Gomez’s case, her kidneys were affected.

She has been open regarding the illness, but everyone was shocked when she told them in 2017 that her good friend Francia Raisa had given her a kidney.

Gomez wrote in an Instagram post, “She gave me the best gift and made the biggest sacrifice by giving me her kidney.” “I have a lot to be thankful for. “Sis, I love you so much.”

Gomez took a long break after her health problems and the public attention from her breakup alongside Justin Bieber. She returned to work with her cooking show “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max and then with a part on “Only Murders within the Building” on Hulu that was praised by critics.

Chadwick Boseman:

When his death from colon cancer at age 43 was revealed in 2020, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was at the top of his fame.

The Marvel star had been dealing with the condition in secret since 2016. He kept working on several projects until his death, including “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” as well as his Oscar-nominated part in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

No one at Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, knew about Boseman’s cancer diagnosis, and sources said that at the time he thought he could beat the disease and start making the sequel to “Black Panther.”

Fans thought something was wrong with the star after he shared a video to social media in early 2020 in which he looked much thinner than usual.

His longtime representative, Michael Greene, told The Hollywood Reporter that Chadwick decided to stay quiet after Boseman’s death because “he didn’t want people to fuss over him. He kept to himself a lot.”

Robin Williams:

People were shocked when Robin Williams killed himself, and many are still trying to figure out what brought the popular actor and comic to that point. In the months that followed, he got help for the real problems that were making him sick.

In an interview alongside The Guardian, his wife, Susan Schneider Williams, said that he started having hallucinations, trouble sleeping, and nervousness. He was told he had Parkinson’s within 2014, and he killed himself that same year, not knowing about the greater problems.

Schneider Williams said, “After the autopsy, the doctors asked me, ‘Are you shocked that your husband had Lewy bodies in his entire brain as well as brain stem?'”

Even though I didn’t know what Lewy bodies were, I said, “No, that’s not surprising.” Something had gotten into every part of my husband’s brain. That totally made sense.”

Williams seemed to have Lewy body dementia, a disease that causes the brain to have too much of a protein called alpha-synuclein.

The National Institute upon Aging says that these formations, which are called Lewy bodies, change the way chemicals in the brain work. These changes can cause problems with thinking, moving, acting, and feeling.