Bryce Dallas Howard: 7 Cool Facts About The Jurassic World Star

Black Mirror Traumatized Bryce Dallas Howard Prior To Showing On The Collection

The probably detrimental results of an obsessive abuse of expertise are commented on brilliantly in Black Mirror, particularly in an episode starring Bryce Dallas Howard as a girl determined for her friends’ approval in a “utopia” ran on a five-star score system. Nobody was extra shocked by Howard’s casting than herself, who, whereas selling the Netflix unique anthology collection’ third season, confirmed Conan O’Brien a distressing, tearful video of her describing her first viewing of the present as a “nosedive.”

Coincidentally, “Nosedive” is the title of the episode she provides her manic, SAG Award-nominated efficiency in, which surprisingly didn’t require her to faucet into her earlier “nervous breakdown” to attain, as a hidden expertise of hers might do the trick.