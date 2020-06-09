Bryce Dallas Howard Recommends Movies to Watch That Aren’t ‘The Assist’ – Variety

Amid nationwide protests in opposition to police brutality and systemic racism, the 2011 drama “The Assist” rapidly turned one of many most-watched films on Netflix. However the movie — based mostly on Kathryn Stockett’s novel — additionally drew criticism for its white savior narrative. So one in all its stars, Bryce Dallas Howard, really useful different films to watch about racial injustice that might be extra academic than “The Assist.”

“‘The Assist’ is a fictional story informed by way of the angle of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers,” Howard wrote on Fb. “We will all go additional.”

Howard, who portrayed one of many racist villains within the film, recommended audiences try movies and tv reveals that higher inform the tales of Black lives by different Black creators, storytellers and performers.

“Tales are a gateway to radical empathy and the best ones are catalysts for motion,” she wrote.

For these trying to study extra in regards to the Civil Rights motion, lynchings, segregation, and Jim Crow legal guidelines, Howard highlighted the next movies: Ava DuVernay’s documentary “⁣13th,” Civil Rights doc “Eyes on the Prize⁣,” “I Am Not Your Negro⁣” about James Baldwin, real-life authorized drama “Simply Mercy⁣,” “Malcolm X⁣,” “Say Her Title: The Life and Dying of Sandra Bland⁣,” “Selma⁣,” “Watchmen⁣,” and DuVernay’s Netflix mini-series “When They See Us.”

Associated Tales

“The Assist,” which follows two Black maids who labored for white households throughout the Civil Rights period, acquired 4 Academy nominations. Viola Davis later expressed her remorse for starring within the movie.

In the meantime, DuVernay, who was a movie publicist for “The Assist,” mentioned engaged on that movie made her give up her work in PR and “pushed” her to begin making her personal films.

“I simply felt that on the finish of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that have been heard,” Davis mentioned in an interview from 2018. “I do know Aibileen. I do know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mother. And I do know that should you do a film the place the entire premise is, I would like to know what it seems like to work for white folks and to convey up youngsters in 1963, I would like to hear how you actually really feel about it. I by no means heard that in the midst of the film.”