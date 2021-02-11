BRZRKR comics delayed release

Keanu Reeves comic, the expected BRZRKRwill not hit stores on the date originally reported by Boom !, which has been overwhelmed by high demand.

Reeves, along with co-writer Matt Kind (and with drawings by Ron Garney) has been a hit in sales, and that has not even reached the market yet.

In the pre-sale, they have already placed no less than 600,000 copies which makes it the best-selling of the decade, and the highest record since the launch of the first volume of Star Wars in 2015. Kenu Reeves is on fire with Cyberpunk (.. .) and that. It is also the best-selling Boom! throughout its history. As reported in Bleeding Cool, we will have to wait another month, however:

“Due to high demand, and to ensure that they are printed at the quality Boom demands, the release date of BRZRKR Issue 1 is changed to March 24” have said in Boom! Studios.

We are looking forward to it coming to these parts as well, to see why all the fuss about the comic of the Hollywood actor.

Source: Comicbook