BRZRKR: Netflix announces Keanu Reeves comic film and animated series

Keanu Reeves made his debut as a comic book writer with the series BRZRKR, which comes through BOOM! Studios, and now he is also going to be a producer and lead actor in the film of the same name and the series about the comic that will be carried out by Netflix.

The platform has acquired the rights to the series a few weeks after the launch of the first number. The live-action film will be released earlier than the series, although there is no date for either. It will be an animated series in which they will be able to delve into the history of the characters and the plot aspects that are covered in the film. Of course, Reeves will also voice his character in that version.

The BRZRKR comic has been written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, with illustrations by Ron Garney (Daredevil) and coloring by Bill Crabtree. The character design is in charge of Rafael Grampá. In the series we will follow the adventures of B, an immortal demi-god who has been honing his skills as an assassin for 80,000 years. In the present, B works as an agent for the US government who will have to discover the truth about his existence and find a way to end his unnatural way of life.

As you can see in the gallery that we have shared with you, the character takes the physical aspect of Keanu Reeves, which makes it clear that both he and his collaborators were already thinking of a film version from the beginning.

Along with Reeves, Ross Richie and Stephen Christy, BOOM! Studios along with Stephen Hamel (of SCompany Films) will serve as producers. Adam Yoelin (of BOOM!) Will executive produce. Netflix has yet to announce a writer, director, or other cast members.

The BRZRKR comic will have 12 issues in total and will be compiled into three graphic novels. BOOM! He also offered to participate to readers with a series on Kickstarter last September, thus being able to acquire exclusive versions of the three graphic novels.

The next action movie in which we will see Reeves will be Matrix 4, which will hit theaters and HBO on December 22. He is also preparing to start production on the fourth and fifth installments of John Wick, which will be shot simultaneously.