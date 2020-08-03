BS Yeddyurappa’s daughter also infected in investigation of Kovid-19, son was quarantined

Bengaluru: A daughter of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has also been found infected by the Kovid-19 investigation and has also been admitted to the same hospital where her father is undergoing treatment. Sources in the hospital gave this information. Bye Vijayendra, the younger son of the Chief Minister, said that he has been asked to live separately in the house for seven days as a precaution. Vijayendra tweeted, “Thanks to everyone for the messages and prayers. My father BS Yeddyurappa is fine and is under the supervision of doctors, who say that there is nothing to worry about. As a precaution, I will be living separately in the house for the next seven days. ” Also Read – BCCI SOP: 60-year-old Arun Lal and 65-year-old Dave Whatmore can no longer provide coaching, know the reason

Vijayendra was appointed as the Vice President of the Karnataka BJP on Friday after which he tweeted a picture taking blessings from his father. The Chief Minister had informed by tweeting last night that he has been infected with Corona virus. Yeddyurappa said in his tweet, "I have been found infected by the corona virus investigation. I am fine, I am admitted to the hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors. I urge all the people who come in contact with me to take care and stay in isolation. "

Manipal Hospital, where Yeddyurappa is admitted, said that the Chief Minister is "fine" and "clinically stable" and that the hospital team is closely monitoring him. Officials said that people who have come in contact with Yeddyurappa are trying to trace them and everyone who met them has been asked to live separately.