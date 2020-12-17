BSF kills two Pakistani intruders near Attari boarder

Pakistan is not deterring its antics. He has tried to infiltrate into India through the international border with Punjab. But this attempt by the Border Security Force (BSF) has failed. BSF killed two Pakistani “armed intruders” near the international border in Punjab. Also Read – Pakistani soldiers commit Ceasefire Violation, BSF officer martyred at LoC

A BSF spokesperson said that the force detected suspicious activity near the border fence in Indian territory, after which both were shot dead near Rajatal border post in Amritsar at around 2.20 pm on Wednesday.

Punjab: Two intruders at Attari border eliminated by Border Security Force, weapons recovered; Search operation underway pic.twitter.com/SzKFMPet6R – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

An AK-56 rifle, another semi-automatic rifle, a pistol, 90 bullets, five magazines and two 10-foot PVC pipes were found, which were commonly used from across the border, to search for the substance, they said Used to send.