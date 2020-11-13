BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Doval succumbed to injuries in Pakistan Army’s firing, death of a civilian

BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval succumbs to injuries sustained during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir: The Pakistani army is constantly violating the ceasefire in M&K. While Pakistani security forces are doing ceasefire violations on one side, they are firing cover to infiltrate the terrorists. The Pakistani Army has opened fire on the LoC at several places on Friday, in which BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval was injured and later succumbed during treatment, while in the Pakistani firing in Kamalkot sector, one The citizen has also died. Also Read – Twitter told Leh part of this state instead of Ladakh, Government of India issued notice

The martyr BSF Sub-Inspector (BSF Sub-Inspector) Rakesh Doval was a resident of Ganga Nagar in Rishikesh district of Uttarakhand. BSF said that Pakistani firing is going on continuously. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire at Savjian in Poonch district. The Indian Army is retaliating.

Earlier, an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate the Machil sector was made at midnight of 7-8 November, in which three terrorists were killed. Three soldiers, including an army captain and a BSF jawan, were martyred in this operation.

Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC, one civilian killed

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kamalkot sector, killing one civilian and injuring another. Pakistani soldiers fired mortar and other weapons. The injured citizen has been sent to the hospital. Apart from Kamalkot sector of Uri, two other places have also reported breach of ceasefire. These places include Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector in Kupwara district.

On 13 Nov 2020 at 1315 hrs, SI Rakesh Doval of BSF Arty Regiment deployed along LoC in Baramulla, Kashmir laid down his life in line of duty while Pak forces resorted to Cease Fire Violation. DG BSF & all ranks of BSF salute his supreme sacrifice in service of nation.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/oD981bfSeD – BSF (@BSF_India) November 13, 2020

Vigilant troops foil suspected infiltration attempts

A defense spokesman also said that the army foiled an infiltration attempt. The infiltration of ceasefire along the Line of Control in Keran sector was being facilitated for infiltration. Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Today our troops noticed suspicious activities at the forward posts near the Line of Control in the Keran sector. Vigilant troops foiled a suspected infiltration attempt. ” With the attempt of infiltration, Pakistan started violating the ceasefire without any provocation. Colonel Kalia said, “They fired shells from mortar and other weapons. It is being answered appropriately. ” This was the second infiltration attempt within a week.

On November 7-8, three soldiers including a captain and a BSF jawan were martyred.

In Kashmir, there was an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate the Machil sector in the midnight of 7-8 November, in which three terrorists were killed. Three soldiers, including an army captain and a BSF jawan, were martyred in this operation. The spokesman said, “The Indian Army is fully prepared to foil all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.”