BSF thwarted the plans of anti-national elements, caught a large consignment of arms

BSF foiled an arms & ammunition smuggling attempt: Border Security Force Border Security Force (BSF) jawans thwarted the attempts of large-scale weapons of anti-national elements to thwart militancy. The Border Security Force has seized 28 rifles of AK series, an AK-47 including several weapons and cash in this action. Also Read – Pakistan was behind smuggling of arms as well as drugs, BSF failed the plans

On September 28, BSF seized Rs 39,020 including 28 rifles of AK series, one AK-47, 28 magazines, two khukri and other weapons from three people in two vehicles in Mamit district of Mizoram. Also Read – Two Pak intruders trying to enter India piled on international border, arms and drugs recovered

Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an arms & ammunition smuggling attempt by anti-national elements in Mamit district, Mizoram on 28th Sept. 28 AK series rifles, one AK-47, 28 magazines, two Khukhris, other ammunition & Rs 39,020 recovered from 3 persons in 2 vehicles: BSF pic.twitter.com/4TZ7sEPYLy Also Read – BSF’s role in neighboring countries planning against India is very important: Rakesh Asthana – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Let us tell you that for the last few months, security forces have caught a large number of weapons to increase the terrorist in the North-East. Foreign forces are trying to activate the militant organizations again by sending weapons to the North East, but the security forces of the country are destroying almost every intention of them and are carrying out the responsibility of ensuring the security of the country.