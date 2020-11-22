BSF traces 150-meter long tunnel at Samba in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have detected an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. BSF officials said the underground tunnel was discovered by a patrol and there is a possibility that it may be used for infiltration along the border. Also Read – Nagrota encounter: PM Modi said – Army has once again failed Pakistan’s nefarious antics

DGP Dilbag Singh said, “A 150-meter-long underground tunnel allegedly used for infiltration by terrorists was detected on IB in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.” Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists throw grenade at CRPF bunker in Pulwama, 12 civilians hit

Security forces have said that four militants killed in an encounter near Nagrota toll plaza near Jammu-Srinagar highway had infiltrated the Samba sector near the international border last week. Also Read – Avalanche warning in these 4 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, order to stay alert for 48 hours