BSF’s Fit India Movement near international border, organized cycle rally

Jammu: More than 80 cyclists took part in 'Cyclothon' under the 'Fit India Movement' program of the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border in Jammu. An official gave this information. Under 'Cyclothon', cyclists passed through villages near the international border, cycling despite the harsh cold and dense fog.

A BSF spokesperson said that the cyclists included border guards of various battalions of the force, members of the Cycle Club in Jammu and Jammu and local youth. He told that 'Cyclothon' was flagged off by a senior BSF officer in Sattowali.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Surjit Singh praised the participants and called upon the youth to join the Border Security Force. He also asked them to be fit and healthy.