BSF’s role is important in neighboring countries planning against India: Rakesh Asthana

Jammu: BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said that the role of Border Security Force (BSF) has become more important as 'our neighboring countries' are planning against India. This statement is being seen in the context of the ongoing deadlock on the China-India border in Ladakh and the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The BSF release on Sunday night said that Asthana, who arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit on Friday, visited the advance defense sites (FDL) of Rajouri and Poonch districts near the Line of Control (LoC) on the third day of the tour. Take stock of the current conditions there.

Without naming China and Pakistan, the BSF chief, who addressed the 'Sainik Sammelan' at the force's Palaura camp, said, 'This is a very delicate time for all of us as our two neighboring countries are planning against us.'

“We are in the forefront of defense of India so our role has become more important,” he said. According to the release, on the third day of the tour, the Director General was given by the Deputy Inspector General of Rajouri Sector Headquarters ID Singh and field commanders posted on the LoC. Information about operational preparedness and current status was given.