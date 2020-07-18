BSP Chief Mayawati attacked Ashok Gehlot, said – President’s rule is applicable in Rajasthan

new Delhi: In the politics of Rajasthan, BSP Chief Mayawati has attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the BJP’s attack on Congress on the viral audio scandal today. Mayawati has demanded the imposition of President’s rule in Rajasthan. Also Read – Audio of politics in Rajasthan: BJP demands CBI inquiry

BSP chief Mayawati said, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot got the party MLAs involved in the Congress by openly violating the first anti-defection law and betraying him for the second time in a row with the BSP and now, by tapping the phone, he gave another Has done illegal and unconstitutional work. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

The BSP chief said, in this way, the continuous political deadlock, mutual disturbances and government instability in Rajasthan should take effective cognizance of the Governor and recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state, so that more plight of democracy in the state Don’t be Also Read – Audio Case: Now BJP lodges FIR against many Congress leaders

Please tell that amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the audio clip has come out. By citing this tape, the Congress has alleged that there was an attempt to sell the purchase to topple the government in Rajasthan.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has today said that various cases should be investigated by the CBI, including phone tamping, keeping the constitutional provisions on hold. The BJP spokesperson raised the question whether emergency is not being imposed in Rajasthan indirectly? He said, “The BJP demands an investigation by the CBI in this entire episode. This will make milk milk and water water. ” Patra alleged that Rajasthan government was formed in 2018, Ashok Gehlot ji became the chief minister, after that the situation of cold war continued in a Congress party government.

BJP Spokesperson Patra questioned whether phone tapping was being done in Rajasthan and whether it was being done at the official level. Are standard procedures (SOPs) followed? Did phone tapping etc.? Are all people of all political parties being treated in this way? There should be an immediate investigation by the CBI regarding this.