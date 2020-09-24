BSP Chief Mayawati said on the farmers bill, it would have been better if the government had believed the farmers

Lucknow: Amidst opposition from the opposition to the Kisan Bills passed in Parliament recently, BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday that it would have been better if the central government had taken the decision with confidence in the farmers. Also Read – Government of India will continue to give a befitting reply to China, BSP is with government and army: Mayawati

Mayawati said in a tweet, ‘The BSP, during its government in Uttar Pradesh, had called several panchayats of farmers in many matters related to agriculture, and after taking proper discussions with them, took decisions in their interests. It would have been better if the central government had also taken the decision only after taking the farmers in confidence. ‘ Also Read – In the Lok Sabha, the BSP raised the demand to divide UP into four parts, so that Dalits can become backward CM

Let us know that in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, two bills related to farmers were passed amidst strong opposition from opposition members. Opposition parties have been opposing these bills from Parliament, calling them a blot on the interests of farmers.