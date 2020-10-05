BSP chief Mayawati said- Yogi Sarkar changed attitude, otherwise…

Hathras Rape Case: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has criticized the attitude of the Yogi government of UP in the Hathras rape and murder case. BSP President Mayawati has advised the government to change its attitude while condemning the police misbehavior with opposition leaders who had gone to meet the victim family of Hathras case. Also Read – Minister in Chhattisgarh government calls first rape ‘small incident’, this clarification when video goes viral

Mayawati tweeted on Monday, " After the alleged gang rape and death case in Hathras, the BSP delegation went there on September 28 for the first time to meet the victim's family and to know the correct facts, who were called to the police station and held talks with them. Went. The report received after the talk was very sad, which forced me to go to the media. '

He said, 'After this, the misbehavior that happened to him even when the media went there and the lathi-charge of the police on the opposition leaders and people yesterday and the day after is extremely shameful and shameful. Advice to the government to change its arrogant and dictatorial attitude, otherwise it will weaken the roots of democracy. '

Significantly, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. He was admitted to Aligarh hospital after his condition deteriorated, from where he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He died there last Tuesday.