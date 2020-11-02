BSP chief Mayawati’s clarification on allegations of ‘meeting’ with BJP- ‘I can retire from politics but …’

Uttar Pradesh News: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati (BSP chief Mayawati) clarified the allegations of her meeting with the BJP a day before the voting on seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Mayawati said that her party is contrary to the ideology of the BJP and will never ally with the saffron party in future assembly or Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the media on Monday, Mayawati said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are engaged in a conspiracy against our party in the by-election. She is campaigning wrongly so that the people of Muslim society are separated from the BSP. He said that the BSP cannot compromise with the communal party. Our ideology is of Sarvajan Dharma and BJP has opposite ideology. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh MLC Election: Mayawati’s big statement- ‘If you have to join hands with BJP to defeat SP’

Mayawati said that the BSP can never ally with those who hold communal, casteist and capitalist ideology. She said that she can retire from politics, but will not go with such parties. She claimed that she will fight on all fronts with those who have communal, casteist and capitalist ideology and will not bow down to anyone. Also Read – UP government will build houses for poor on mafia land: CM Yogi Adityanath

The BSP chief said that everyone knows that BSP is a party of ideology and movement and even when I formed a government with BJP, I never compromised. There was no Hindu-Muslim riot in my rule. History is a witness to this. Mayawati said that even when the BSP ever formed a government in alliance with the BJP under adverse circumstances, it never committed wrongdoing against ideology in its own interest. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav’s attack on Mayawati, now it has been proved that BSP is BJP’s B team

He said that whenever the Samajwadi Party came to power, the BJP has become stronger. He said that the present BJP government in the state is formed due to SP. He reminded that in the by-election, the BSP has represented Muslim candidates by nominating them to two out of seven seats. Mayawati said that whenever we formed a government in UP on our own or together with the BJP, there was no harm to the Muslim society even if we sacrificed our government.

Without going into detail, he said that when my government was formed with the support of BJP in 1995, the people of BJP and RSS wanted to start a new tradition in Mathura, but I did not let it start and my government went away. He said that even in my government in 2003, when the BJP pressed for a coalition in the Lok Sabha elections, I did not accept. Mayawati said that BJP also misused CBI and ED, but I did not worry about the chair. He said that when CBI and ED were harassing me in 2003, at that time I got a call from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and promised to get justice but Congress government for a long time but no help and I finally got the Supreme Court Got justice from

SP President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav recently accused Mayawati of having met the BJP, saying that the Samajwadi Party had supported the independent candidate only to highlight the alliance of BJP and BSP in the Rajya Sabha elections. The SP had supported Independent Prakash Bajaj, whose nomination was later canceled.

