BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs joining Congress, increases problems of Gehlot government

new Delhi: In the midst of the political difficulties in Rajasthan, Mayawati has issued a whip to the MLAs leaving the BSP and joining the Congress. This can now increase the difficulties of the Congress. The BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) has issued a whip to 6 MLAs. This step of BSP can increase the difficulties of Gehlot Government of Rajasthan. There is already a crisis on the government.

The BSP has issued notices to six MLAs R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar, Wajib Ali. This notice states that MLAs cannot merge themselves with any party. Let us tell you that these BSP MLAs joined the Congress in September last year.

BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly, directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/wvbnZWslVQ

– ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had said that all the MLAs were merged with the Congress and they have also received its letter. There is no legal hurdle in this now. Whereas Mayawati had also complained to the Election Commission then. Mayawati’s move may make Congress difficult. Mayawati has also targeted the Congress before this.